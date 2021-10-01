unilad
Scarlett Johansson Settles Disney Lawsuit Over ‘Black Widow’

by : Emily Brown on : 01 Oct 2021 07:54
Scarlett Johansson Settles Disney Lawsuit Over ‘Black Widow’Alamy

Scarlett Johansson has settled her lawsuit with the Walt Disney Co. after she accused the company of breaching her Black Widow contract. 

The actor filed a lawsuit against Disney in July after her latest Marvel film was released both in cinemas and on Disney+, where viewers could choose to pay extra for the film via ‘Premier Access’.

The lawsuit alleged Johansson’s contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release for Black Widow, with her potential earnings tied to box office performance. In releasing the film on the streaming service, however, Johansson claimed Disney had breached the contract and deprived her of earnings.

Black Widow. (Marvel Studios)Marvel Studios

Disney initially responded to say the lawsuit had ‘no merit whatsoever’, but it seems the two parties have now managed to reach an agreement with a settlement, according to the Associated Press.

Commenting on the result of the case, Johansson said, ‘I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration.’

Alan Bergman, chairman of Disney Studios Content, echoed Johansson’s comments as he said he is ‘pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement’.

scarlett johansson black widow (Marvel Studios)Marvel Studios

He added, ‘We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects.’

Johansson has so far starred as Natasha Romanoff, or Black Widow, in nine Marvel films, dating back to the 2010 film Iron Man 2, starring Robert Downey Jr.

