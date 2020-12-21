Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Accidentally Roasts Her Casting Controversies On Saturday Night Live NBC/PA Images

Scarlett Johansson was mocked by husband Colin Jost on Saturday Night Live when he and co-host Michael Che were forced to read out each other’s jokes live on air.

Following a slew of risqué and uncomfortable jokes, Jost went on to read out a joke about Scott Stapp being cast as Frank Sinatra in the upcoming Ronald Reagan biopic.

‘But the good news is Sammy Davis Jr will be played by Scarlett Johansson,’ he said.

Check it out here:

The uncomfortable jest comes after Johansson was criticised for taking on the role of a Japanese character in 2017’s Ghost in the Shell.

She was also forced to step down from her role in Rub and Tug after she faced backlash for playing a trans male gangster.

Clearly uncomfortable by the jibe, Jost threw his hands over his face and shook his head as he read out the joke.

Scarlett Johnasson's Husband Colin Jost Accidentally Roasts Her Casting Controversies On SNL Paramount Pictures

But while his wife was the punchline of the joke, it definitely wasn’t the most uncomfortable of the segment, after Che was forced to read out a line about Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Springs mansion being demolished.

‘I’m honestly shocked that they would demolish a place where I have so many fond memories,’ he said while laughing, adding, ‘Rest in power, king.’

Of course, the jokes are pretty close to the bone, given that the very nature of the ‘joke swap’ segment is to make one another feel incredibly uncomfortable.

The festive episode of Saturday Night Live was hosted by Kristen Wiig, as well as Alex Moffat and Maya Rudolph playing President-elect Joe Biden, Eric Trump and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

‘I just want to let the American people know one thing. We’re about to have a real leader again. You’re going to have the most diverse cabinet in the history of US politics,’ Moffat said during the sketch.

‘And I will make sure that Joe never specifies what he means by diverse – that’s my Christmas present to you, America,’ Rudolph added.

Moffat, who also plays Donald Trump’s son on the show, has been heavily praised for his portrayal of Biden, which has been hailed as ‘much more accurate’ than Carrey’s version.

Carrey had played the future president from October through to November 7, the day it was announced he had won the election, however he then handed the role over the Moffat.