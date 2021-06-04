unilad
Scene From Captain America: The Winter Soldier Inadvertently Predicted The Pandemic

by : Julia Banim on : 04 Jun 2021 16:56
Scene From Captain America Inadvertently Predicted The Coronavirus PandemicMarvel Studios

Conspiracy theory TikTok has gone into overdrive after looking closely again at what at first glance appears to be a very timely scene from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The scene is question sees a newly defrosted Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) looking utterly bewildered in the midst of New York City’s bustling Times Square, taking in all the changes that have unfolded during his time on ice.

The hit superhero movie was released in 2014, long before any of us had heard of social distancing or had conversations about when hugging would become legal again. However, there is an uncanny detail which feels a little bit on the nose during a 2021 re-watch.

Check it out below:

In the scene, shared by popular conspiracy theory TikTok account theoryvidz, Steve can be seen standing between two signs that now look quite oddly placed in retrospect.

Behind Steve’s right shoulder is an advert for Corona beer, while a sign behind his left shoulder bears an image of what appears to be an unspecified virus. When placed next to each other, it’s certainly an odd combination and one that some fans believe predicts the coronavirus pandemic.

The picture has been liked many thousands of times and, although there have been a few sceptics in the comments section who believe the virus picture actually shows a firework or dart board, many have found it to be far too spooky to simply be a mere coincidence. Though perhaps it is best taken with a pinch of salt…

Lockdown (PA Images)PA Images

One person commented:

There are no coincidences in this world. I’m confident of this.

Another said:

Maybe the Avengers made this because they already had the ability to time travel.

However, the reality of the matter is actually far less exciting, and this image sadly doesn’t appear to support the existence of time travel.

Indeed, although this picture has popped up again recently, it already did the rounds in the summer of 2020, when writer and film critic William Mullally managed to figure out exactly what viewers were looking at.

By observing the logo and the colour scheme, Mullally discovered that the ‘virus’ image was actually just an advertisement for spaghetti, making the still even less eerie.

Featured Image Credit: Marvel Studios

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, conspiracy theory, Coronavirus, Pandemic

