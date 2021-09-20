Schitt’s Creek Cast Reunite At Emmys With Hilarious ‘Teleprompter Failure’

CBS

A hilarious teleprompter ‘failure’ at the Emmys resulted in an awkward moment for the cast of Schitt’s Creek.

The 73rd annual Emmy Awards took place last night, September 19, and saw a brilliant moment unfold as the cast of Schitt’s Creek reunited to present an award.

A clip of the uncomfortable situation has since gone viral, as fans can’t get enough of the apparent teleprompter failure that caused the cast to perform a panicked and hysterical improvisation.

In the video, four of the sitcom’s stars, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Eugene Levy can be seen taking to the stage to present the Writing in a Comedy Series and the Directing in a Comedy Series awards.

However, upon reaching their position on stage, greeted by rapturous applause, Dan thanked the crowd, but added: ‘But there’s nothing on the prompter.’

‘Um, there’s nothing on the prompter,’ he can be heard repeating awkwardly in the clip, as the crowd laughed and cheered even harder.

Murphy then questioned whether there was a ‘tech guy or something’, to which O’Hara said, ‘Maybe we should just open the envelope’. Dan disagreed with the idea of ‘just opening’ the envelope, before Eugene reassured, ‘No it’s got to be coming on’.

Dan can then be seen in the video tapping the envelope against his hand impatiently. Eugene questioned: ‘Okay… They wouldn’t be doing this on purpose, would they?’ Dan responded: ‘Why would anyone want to embarrass us on national television on purpose?’

After claiming to not know why someone would do such a thing, Eugene stuttered, ‘I don’t know, I just…’ His nervous responding provoked even more laughs in the audience, and caused Murphy to question why his face was ‘being weird’, O’Hara chiming in, ‘Eugene, did you do something?’

Despite initially denying doing anything, Eugene then admitted to passing the writers’ room that morning and asking them ‘to lift the dialogue a little bit’.

Dan said:

You casually told a room of comedy writers to lift your dialogue, lift was the word that you used?

Eugene responded, ‘Yeah, tighten it up a little, you know?’ Before O’Hara questioned, ‘And what was their response?’ causing the crowd to erupt again.

Moving on from the hilarious mess-up, Murphy then intervened, saying: ‘Okay, well somewhere out there are the nominees for Best Writing in a Comedy Series’.

Fans of the sitcom naturally took to social media in stitches over the teleprompter failure. One said: ‘Still bringing joy everywhere they go. This brought tears to my eyes.’

Another wrote:

I wish Catherine O’Hara brought back her Moira voice even just for a line. And some T-rex arms from Annie Murphy.

A third commented: ‘Now I need to go and watched Schitt’s Creek again. Miss them so much.’

Schitt’s Creek took home all of the major comedy awards at last year’s Emmys, which was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Canadian sitcom ran for six seasons.