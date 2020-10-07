Schitt’s Creek Creator Dan Levy Calls Out Indian TV Channel For Censoring Same-Sex Kiss

Schitt's Creek Creator Calls Out Indian TV Channel For Censoring Same-Sex Kiss PA Images/ABC

Schitt’s Creek creator and star Dan Levy has called out Comedy Central India for removing a clip of his character’s same-sex kiss.

It came after the channel’s Twitter account shared a clip of a game of Spin the Bottle from the show, which saw various characters smooching.

However, the account had edited out the kiss shared between Levy’s character David Rose and Ted Mullens (Dustin Milligan), despite showing kisses between Stevie (Emily Hampshire) and Alexis (Annie Murphy).

Given that the show is known for its inclusivity, it didn’t take long for Levy to call out the Twitter account, pointing out that this kind of censorship goes against the whole ethos of the programme.

‘You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?’ he wrote on Twitter.

‘This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove’

He later clarified that his tweet was about the Indian channel, not the US Comedy Central, writing:

I thought I made this pretty clear but for those who are confused, this is about a channel in India. Comedy Central in America is not censoring the show. They have been lovely and respectful. Thank you for your time.

Sadly, this kind of censorship isn’t rare in some countries. A network in Turkey was reportedly fined by the Television Supreme Council for showing an episode of 911 that featured a same-sex couple kissing.

Meanwhile, China censored out all of the LGBTQ+ content, including any same-sex kissing and mention of the word ‘gay’ in Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic of Queen front man Freddie Mercury.

Schitt’s Creek, which recently debuted its sixth and final season, made history recently when it bagged all seven of the main comedy awards at the Emmys in September.

Levy himself won the Outstanding Writing award, as well as Outstanding Directing alongside Andrew Cividino, while the show itself picked up Outstanding Comedy Series.

Catherine O’Hara bagged Outstanding Lead Actress for her role in the comedy, while Annie Murphy won Outstanding Supporting Actress. Levy and his father Eugene Levy (of American Pie fame) bagged Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor.