Schitt’s Creek Wins Best Comedy Series At Golden Globes

ITV Studios Global Entertainment

Schitt’s Creek has won Best Comedy Series at the Golden Globes.

Despite first airing on CBC in 2015, the beloved Canadian sitcom skyrocketed to worldwide popularity through 2019 and 2020 after Netflix added it to its roster.

Advert 10

Throughout its six-season run, the show has attracted critical acclaim and an array of awards wins – however, this year marks the first time its been nominated for Golden Globes.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment

In the musical/comedy series for Best Television Series, Schitt’s Creek beat The Flight Attendant, The Great, Ted Lasso and Emily in Paris – the latter’s inclusion struck controversy after Michaela Coel’s snub for I May Destroy You.

The show follows the Rose family (played by Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy), rich socialites who are left with one asset after going bankrupt: a small town they once bought as a joke, Schitt’s Creek.

Advert 10

Schitt’s Creek amassed a total of five Golden Globe nominations: Best Actor and Actress in the musical/comedy category for Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara; Best Supporting Actor for Dan Levy; Best Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy; and the overall show’s nomination.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment

While the show reached its conclusion last year, there’s been chatter of a possible return for a follow-up film. Dan Levy told People: ‘I don’t think there’s a single person on our team, cast or crew, that wouldn’t want to come back for a movie.’

He added: ‘But at the same time, I think the success of the show really was tied so closely to the care that was put into it and the quality that was put into it. If I can come up with an idea that I think builds on what we’ve already done in a way that feels good and exciting and new and fresh and challenges our actors, then great. I go to sleep willing that idea to come to me.’

Advert 10