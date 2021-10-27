School District Bans Squid Game Halloween Costumes

Staff members have recently noted that some students at recess have been mimicking games from “Squid Game,” a Roblox video game and a Netflix show that is intended for mature audiences due to the violence depicted in the show.

Because of this activity, our principals wanted to make sure our families are aware that it would be inappropriate for any student to wear to school a Halloween costume from this show because of the potential violent messages aligned with the costume.

They also wanted families to be aware that some of our younger students are talking about and mimicking aspects of the show/game at school so parents and guardians would have the opportunity to speak with their children themselves about it and reinforce the school message that games associated with violent behavior are not appropriate for recess.