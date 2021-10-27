School District Bans Squid Game Halloween Costumes
Three elementary schools in upstate New York have banned Squid Game-themed Halloween costumes after some students indicated they were fans of the show.
Costumes inspired by the Netflix series will likely be popular ones this weekend given its creepy, gruesome content and its success across the globe, with the show rocketing to the top of Netflix’s ‘most-watched’ lists following its release in September.
The fact that it would pretty much only take a green tracksuit to look like someone from Squid Game will no doubt make it even more of a favourite for those celebrating Halloween, but the idea has been banned for kids in the Fayetteville-Manlius school district.
Headteachers at Mott Road, Enders Road, and Fayetteville Elementary schools sent emails to parents to stress that Squid Game has no place at the schools, and urging parents to talk to their children after students appeared to be mimicking the show while at school.
Per CNY Central, the email to Mott Road parents said:
We have observed that some students at recess have been playing a version of the squid game which is intended for mature audiences, ages 16 and older. Due to concerns about the potential violent nature of the game, it is inappropriate for recess play or discussion at school.
The principal added that Halloween costumes inspired by the show do not meet school costume guidelines ‘due to the potential violent message aligned with the costume’.
Superintendent Dr. Craig Tice said elementary school head teachers remind families about Halloween costume guidelines each October, instructing that ‘no items that can be interpreted as weapons should be brought to school, such as toy swords or guns, and that costumes should not be too gory or scary so as not to scare our younger students’.’
In a statement, he continued:
Staff members have recently noted that some students at recess have been mimicking games from “Squid Game,” a Roblox video game and a Netflix show that is intended for mature audiences due to the violence depicted in the show.
Because of this activity, our principals wanted to make sure our families are aware that it would be inappropriate for any student to wear to school a Halloween costume from this show because of the potential violent messages aligned with the costume.
They also wanted families to be aware that some of our younger students are talking about and mimicking aspects of the show/game at school so parents and guardians would have the opportunity to speak with their children themselves about it and reinforce the school message that games associated with violent behavior are not appropriate for recess.
Though Squid Game does feature children’s games, the outcomes are much more gruesome than they would be on the playground, with losers meeting gory and untimely deaths.
