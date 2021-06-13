School Of Rock’s Brian Falduto Opens Up On ‘Homophobia’ He Suffered For Playing ‘The Gay Kid’

@brianfalduto/Instagram/Paramount Pictures

The actor who played ‘band stylist’ Billy in School of Rock has opened up about the homophobia he experienced as a result of playing ‘the gay kid’.

Fans of the Jack Black film may recognise a now-29-year-old Brian Falduto for his role as Billy, though the actor has gone through a lot in the years since its release in 2003.

Falduto appeared on the Cooper and Anthony Show podcast recently to discuss his role in the film, when he explained how playing the sassy student made it difficult for him to come to terms with his own sexuality.

The actor said he was ‘in so much denial’ after appearing in the film, in which his character became known for his impeccable burn, ‘you’re tacky and I hate you.’

Recalling the reactions he received, per People, he said: ‘Think about it: I was in the fifth grade when this movie came out and I was called gay, and then someone told me that’s not cool. So I was just like, ‘Oh okay, then I’m not gay.”

As a result of the comments he’d received about his character’s sexuality, Falduto said that he was ‘denying it before I even had a notion of what [being gay] was.’

He continued: ‘So by the time I realised I was potentially gay, I was already homophobic towards myself, essentially.’

The actor’s comments on the podcast come after he discussed both the negative and positive impacts of his time in School of Rock in a personal essay for The Advocate, when he acknowledged that those who ‘resonated’ with his work ‘wasted no time in reaching out and telling me what it meant to see someone like me on the big screen in 2003; in most cases, someone like them.’

Describing those interactions as ‘beautiful moments of connection’, Falduto admitted that he felt ‘silly’ for hiding his identity, but that at the time the film was released he was only 11 years old and ‘had to do what [he] had to do to survive.’ In the years since, however, he has ‘openly admitted to being a member of the LGBTQ+ community.’

