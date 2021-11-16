Schools Cancel Grease Production Amid Sexism Fears

Paramount Pictures

Two schools in Australia have cancelled plans to hold a joint production of Grease after students complained the musical was ‘sexist’.

The 1971 musical and subsequent 1978 film have long been popular with fans of musicals, with many still flooding to theatres to watch productions of the show and settling in to see John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John bring the roles of Danny and Sandy to life.

Decades after its release, though, viewers have started to pay more attention to the controversial aspects of the title, so much so that high schoolers from Presbyterian Ladies’ College and Scotch College in Perth, Australia protested about the possibility of starring in the production.

Paramount Pictures

The two schools were set to put on a production of Grease next year, however, after hearing concerns the musical is ‘offensive, sexist and anti-feminist’ they announced a different musical would be chosen for the planned performance.

PLC Principal Cate Begbie and Acting Scotch College Headmaster Peter Burt said: ‘A number of PLC students raised concerns whether the musical was appropriate in modern times. Scotch College listened respectfully to the girls’ concerns and both schools agreed a different musical would be better suited for their joint production in 2022.’

The decision to cancel the production of Grease has been met with some backlash from parents, who argued it was based on the beliefs of a ‘small minority’ of students and suggested instead rewriting the content of the musical to suit modern audiences, The West Australian reports.

Paramount Pictures

Aspects of the musical that have come under fire in recent years include the character Sandy changing her entire look in order to win back Danny, and the lyric ‘Did she put up a fight?’ in the song Summer Nights, which details the couple’s first meeting.

Last year, Newton-John hit back at claims the musical was sexist and argued the story is ‘from the 50s, where things were different.’

She continued: ‘Everyone forgets that at the end he changes for her, too. There’s nothing deep in there about the #MeToo movement. It’s a movie and it’s a fun story and I have never taken that too seriously.’

It is not yet known what musical will be chosen to replace Grease, though it has been noted the 1971 musical has been performed by several Perth schools in the past without complaint.