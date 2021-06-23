Scooby-Doo And Courage The Cowardly Dog Crossover Movie Gets First Trailer
Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog are teaming up in a new movie packed with canine nostalgia.
The Scooby-Doo films have kept us entertained with its loveable characters, but the mystery machine has a new passenger for an upcoming movie.
The new film, Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog, sees Scoob partner up with Courage the Cowardly Dog in a film that looks set to give plenty of people flashbacks to the early 2000s.
Check out the trailer:
Loading…
The trailer showcases a plethora of Scooby-Doo tropes as well as monsters that appear to be hiding around every corner. It also looks like there will be plenty of running away and cases of the munchies for Scooby, Shaggy and Courage.
In terms of story, the description of the trailer explains:
Comedy is unleashed when Scooby-Doo, your favorite mystery-solving mutt, teams up for the first time with Courage the Cowardly Dog. The canine colleagues sniff out a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, Kansas, the backwoods hometown of Courage and his owners, Eustace and Muriel Bagge.
Soon, the mysterious discovery puts them on the trail of a giant cicada monster and her wacky winged warriors. Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy know that this job is too big for a flyswatter. They’ll need the help of the doggy duo to piece together the puzzle.
The film will be arriving digitally and on DVD, so what some fans described as the ‘perfect crossover’ should be watchable very soon.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Film and TV, Film, Now