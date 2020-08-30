unilad
Scream 5 Confirms Return Of Ghostface And Release Date

by : Cameron Frew on : 30 Aug 2020 14:30
Dimension Films

‘Do you like scary movies?’ Scream 5’s release date has been confirmed, along with the return of Ghostface.

Ready or Not’s Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett – part of the Radio Silence filmmaking group – are bringing Wes Craven’s fan-favourite horror franchise back to the big screen, alongside some familiar faces.

Courteney Cox and David Arquette are returning as Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley respectively, while Neve Campbell is ‘in talks’ to reprise her role of Sidney Prescott. Now, we know the most important returning character: Ghostface.

Posting a teaser image of the slasher villain, the official Scream Twitter account tweeted: ‘On January 14, 2022… We’re going to hear you SCREAM.’

You‘s Jenna Ortega also recently joined the cast, although it’s unknown at the time of writing which role she’s playing. Arquette recently spoke of wanting Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby character from Scream 4 to return for the fifth instalment.

Hayden PanettiereHayden PanettiereDimension Films

In an interview with Hollywood Life, he said: ‘I love Hayden. I think she’s a tremendous person and actress, and I’d love to see her back.’

However, he added: ‘We’re all hoping that Neve does it. That’s really where we are right now because it really wouldn’t be the same without Neve.’ One would expect the iconic lead to join her co-stars, but an official announcement has yet to be made.

Scream 4 Neve CampbellScream 4 Neve CampbellDimension Films

The fifth entry will mark the first Scream title not directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. Regular series scribe Kevin Williamson is stepping back to an executive producer role, with James Vanderbilt (Murder MysteryZodiac) and Guy Busick (also Ready or Not) penning the screenplay.

Scream 5 will hit cinemas on January 14, 2022. 

Cameron Frew

