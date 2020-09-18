unilad
Scream 5 Starts Filming Later This Month

by : Cameron Frew on : 18 Sep 2020 18:28
Dimension Films

Do you like scary movies? Scream 5 will start filming later this month.

The fifth instalment in the slasher satire series is due to hit cinemas in 2022, with Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, from the filmmaking group Radio Silence, steering the ship.

It’ll mark the first Scream title without Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. However, scribe-turned-executive producer Kevin Williamson has assured that the upcoming movie is ‘both original, inventive and honors Wes’ legacy in a wonderful way’.

Scream 4 GhostfaceScream 4 GhostfaceDimension Films

The production news came via Variety’s announcement that Sonia Ammar had joined the cast, another fresh face for the franchise alongside You’s Jenny Ortega and The Boys‘ Jack Quaid. Filming will kick off before the end of September in a North Carolina studio.

Neve Campbell will return as the franchise’s iconic lead, Sidney Prescott, alongside Courteney Cox and David Arquette as Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley respectively – of course, Ghostface will also be back.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Arquette spoke of his wishes for Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby character from Scream 4 to return, saying: ‘I love Hayden. I think she’s a tremendous person and actress, and I’d love to see her back.’

James Vanderbilt (Murder MysteryZodiac) and Guy Busick (also Ready or Not) are penning the screenplay, however there’s no plot details at the time of writing.

Scream 4Scream 4Dimension Films

In an earlier statement, Radio Silence said: ‘It’s impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven’s work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers… we’re so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life.’

Scream 5 will hit cinemas on January 14, 2022.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Film, horror, North Carolina, Now, Scream, Scream 5, Slasher

