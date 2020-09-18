Scream 5 Starts Filming Later This Month Dimension Films

Do you like scary movies? Scream 5 will start filming later this month.

The fifth instalment in the slasher satire series is due to hit cinemas in 2022, with Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, from the filmmaking group Radio Silence, steering the ship.

It’ll mark the first Scream title without Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. However, scribe-turned-executive producer Kevin Williamson has assured that the upcoming movie is ‘both original, inventive and honors Wes’ legacy in a wonderful way’.

Scream 4 Ghostface Dimension Films

The production news came via Variety’s announcement that Sonia Ammar had joined the cast, another fresh face for the franchise alongside You’s Jenny Ortega and The Boys‘ Jack Quaid. Filming will kick off before the end of September in a North Carolina studio.

Neve Campbell will return as the franchise’s iconic lead, Sidney Prescott, alongside Courteney Cox and David Arquette as Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley respectively – of course, Ghostface will also be back.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Arquette spoke of his wishes for Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby character from Scream 4 to return, saying: ‘I love Hayden. I think she’s a tremendous person and actress, and I’d love to see her back.’

James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, Zodiac) and Guy Busick (also Ready or Not) are penning the screenplay, however there’s no plot details at the time of writing.

Scream 4 Dimension Films

In an earlier statement, Radio Silence said: ‘It’s impossible to fully express how much Wes Craven’s work and the Scream movies in particular mean to us as fans and have influenced us as storytellers… we’re so excited to bring the next chapter of Scream to life.’

Scream 5 will hit cinemas on January 14, 2022.