Scream 5 Wraps Filming With First Look At Reunited Cast

Filming for the eagerly anticipated Scream 5 has officially come to a wrap, which means we’re one step closer to reuniting with the iconic horror franchise.

Creator Kevin Williamson took to Twitter to share the news and reveal the name of the fifth instalment, which is aptly called, well, Scream.

‘That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film,’ he wrote.

‘Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans.’

Williamson, who is also famed for creating Dawson’s Creek and The Vampire Diaries, shared a picture of himself posing next to Scream himself, as well as another picture of himself with Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell, famously play Gale Weathers and Sidney Prescott in the franchise.

‘I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making,’ he continued.

‘I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart.’

Williamson finished by confirming that fans can expect to see Scream 5 in cinemas in January 2022.

