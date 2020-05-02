Scrubs Star Sam Lloyd Dies Aged 56

Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.

Spent the night watching clips of Sam (The songs! The greatest sweaty pratfall of all time!) Those who reached out, our “Scrubs family” appreciates it – he had the biggest heart of all of us. But now send all those good thoughts to his family. And to your own loved ones. #RIPTed