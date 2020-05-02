Scrubs Star Sam Lloyd Dies Aged 56
Actor Sam Lloyd, best known for playing Ted in Scrubs, has died at the age of 56.
Lloyd played the lovable lawyer Ted Buckland in 95 episodes of the long-running hospital comedy, as well as appearing in shows like Desperate Housewives, Modern Family, Seinfeld and Malcolm In The Middle, among others.
Sam had reportedly been battling a brain tumour since last year.
Tributes have been pouring in across social media for the much-loved comic actor.
Zach Braff wrote:
Rest In Peace to one of the funniest actors I’ve ever had the joy of working with. Sam Lloyd made me crack up and break character every single time we did a scene together. He could not have been a kinder man. I will forever cherish the time I had with you, Sammy.
While Bill Lawrence, who created Scrubs, said:
Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.
Spent the night watching clips of Sam (The songs! The greatest sweaty pratfall of all time!) Those who reached out, our “Scrubs family” appreciates it – he had the biggest heart of all of us. But now send all those good thoughts to his family. And to your own loved ones. #RIPTed
A GoFundMe page had been set up for Sam by Scrubs producer Tom Hobert, to help Sam and his family cover medical costs while treating the tumour.
Sharing the sad news today, May 2, Tim wrote:
Our dear sweet Sammy has passed away.
Determined to live, and with so much to live for, Sam fought hard, enduring multiple brain surgeries, and endless tests and procedures. In spite of all these things, Sam always mustered up the strength to say “I love you” to Vanessa, Weston, and his many close friends who came to visit him.
But alas it was time for Sam to leave this world. A world that he made a better place every day of his life.
Donald Faison, who played Turk in Scrubs also paid tribute, writing: ‘Rest In Peace Sam. God bless your family. I’ll always treasure our time together singing, playing basketball, laughing, working and partying. You’re a true gem.’
Sam, nephew of Back To The Future’s Christopher Lloyd, is survived by his wife Vanessa and son Weston.
Rest in peace, Sam.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: Film and TV, Actor, Sam Lloyd, Scrubs, Ted
CreditsGoFundMe
GoFundMe