Sean Bean’s Iconic Lord Of The Rings Mordor Speech Was Written Night Before Filming

One does not simply write Sean Bean’s Mordor speech with plenty of time to spare: Peter Jackson revealed the iconic Lord of the Rings moment was written the night before shooting.

Frozen star Josh Gad recently got the fellowship back together for ‘One Zoom to Rule Them All’, with the likes of Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Andy Serkis and Sir Ian McKellen all reuniting over a video call.

While many laughs were had amid the behind-the-scenes tales, one emerged that was particularly surprising: Boromir’s timeless speech was handed to Bean on the day of filming.

You can check out the clip from The Lord of the Rings reunion below:

The Lord of the Rings reunion is part of Gad’s Reunited Apart YouTube series, which has already brought the casts of The Goonies, Back to the Future and Splash together for Zoom chats raising money for US charity No Kid Hungry.

Director Peter Jackson also appeared on the call alongside the cast. After Gad asked Bean to perform the beloved line – ‘One does not simply walk into Mordor’ – the filmmaker revealed that the speech was only written the night before.

Jackson said:

That entire speech that Sean had to deliver at the Council of Elrond was written the night before. We gave it to Sean the morning he arrived. What Sean did, which I thought was very clever, is he got a print-out of the speech taped to his knee. When he did that scene, you’ll see.

Other stars from the feature film trilogy – The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers and The Return of the King – also took part, such as Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, John Rhys-Davies, Liv Tyler, Miranda Otto and Karl Urban.

Of the films, Gad said: ‘It was a trilogy that would make mainstream words like hobbits, orcs, ringwraiths, elves, dwarves, wizards. Of course, a place that all of us would like to shelter-in-place right now, The Shire.’

Other highlights from the reunion include, but aren’t limited to, Serkis and Astin recreating the ‘boil ’em, mash ’em, stick ’em in a stew’ scene, as well as the revelation that Rhys-Davies requested as part of his contract that a reclining Lazy Boy be on set for him at all times.

Possibly the best moment came when McKellen performed one of Gandalf’s wisest, most famous lines: ‘All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given to us.’ Gad, like most of us, squealed in glee.

You can watch all of ‘One Zoom to Rule Them All’ below:

All three films in the Lord of the Rings trilogy are available to stream on Amazon Prime now.