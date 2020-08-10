Sean Connery Voted As The Greatest James Bond United Artists/Universal Pictures

Connery… Sean Connery, has been voted the the greatest James Bond of all time.

Connery first starred as Ian Fleming’s super spy back in 1962’s Dr. No, and 58 years later, his Bond is still seen as the best iteration.

The acting veteran beat the likes of Roger Moore, Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan to the title.

Connery played Bond a further six times in From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), and Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

The survey, which was confucted by the Radio Times, saw 14,000 people vote for their favourite actor in a tournament that was broken down into three rounds.

In round one, Connery was pitted against current James Bond actor Daniel Craig, whom he beat with 56% of the vote, and in round two Brosnan beat George Lazenby, receiving 76% of the vote.

The third round saw Roger Moore face off against Timothy Dalton, which saw Moore knocked out by his immediate successor – Moore received 41% of the vote, while Dalton got 49%.

The final saw Connery up against Brosnan and Dalton, which saw the Scottish actor take the crown receiving 44% of the vote. Dalton followed in second place with 32%, with Brosnan is third place with 23%.

Speaking about Connery taking the crown, RadioTimes Editorial Director Tim Glanfield said:

Sean Connery has once again proven he’s the Bond with the midas touch. He Thunderball-ed over his opponents and received the most votes from RadioTimes.com readers (with love). It seems just like diamonds… Sean Connery’s appeal as 007 is forever.

While the Bond movies saw Connery become a global star, all of the now 89-year-old’s acting awards came from films post-James Bond.

He won an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his role is The Untouchables, and won a BAFTA for Best Actor for Der Name der Rose. Connery has won several other awards during his career, including a Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute.

If that wasn’t enough, he was knighted in 2000 by Queen Elizabeth II, with Connery dubbing the special moment one of the proudest days of his life. Six years after being knighted, Connery announced his retirement from acting.

While Connery is currently the favourite Bond actor of all time, with Craig retiring from the role this year, we are yet to find out who his successor will be.

Current favourites to replace Craig are Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston, with Outlander actor Sam Heughan taking the top spot. He definitely seems like a ‘shaken, not stirred’ kind of guy.