Sean Lock Has Died Of Cancer Aged 58

It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.