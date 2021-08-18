Sean Lock Has Died Of Cancer Aged 58
Comedian Sean Lock has passed away of cancer aged 58, his agent has confirmed.
The stand-up was best known for his appearances as team captain on the Channel 4 panel shows 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, as well as his starring role as Vince in the sitcom 15 Storeys High.
His agent confirmed the sad news with PA Media this morning, August 18, saying in a statement that he passed away surrounded by his family.
Off The Kerb productions said:
It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.
Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.
Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.
In a tribute to his friend, fellow comic Lee Mack said in a statement ‘I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.’
Jon Richardson, with whom Lock appeared for over a decade on 8 Out Of 10 Cats and …Cats Does Countdown, said in a tweet ‘I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice.’
‘I’m devastated for his family today and sad for comedy that we have lost one of the very best. Undisputed, undefeated, carrot in a box champion. I will miss him.’
Lock’s diagnosis was not publicly known, and both fans and fellow comics have taken to social media to share their shock and sadness at his passing.
In a tweet, Alan Davies said ‘Sad news about Sean Lock. Funny on stage, hilarious off. We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand up careers. I hadn’t seen him in recent years as he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky.’
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, 8am–8pm seven days a week.
