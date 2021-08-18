unilad
Sean Lock Reveals What He Wanted His Obituary To Say In Resurfaced Clip

by : Hannah Smith on : 18 Aug 2021 12:08
Sean Lock Reveals What He Wanted His Obituary To Say In Resurfaced Clip

Following the sad news of Sean Lock’s death following a lengthy battle with cancer aged 58, fans have been sharing their favourite clips from the stand-up comedian’s career.

For many, Lock is best known for his appearances as a team captain on the Channel 4 panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and its spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Whether fooling Jon Richardson in a game of Carrot In A Box or shocking his fellow panelists with one of his classic explicit one liners, his time on the shows produced several iconic moments.

Sean Lock

But as news of his tragic passing broke, fans were quick to recall one clip from the show in particular, in which Lock discusses how he hoped he would be remembered following his death.

In the clip, Lock is asked by host Jimmy Carr what he would like his obituary to say. In his typical deadpan fashion, Lock initially answers, ‘I don’t care, I’ll be dead,’ before going on to joke, ‘Ideally I’d like it to say ‘noooooooooo! whyyyyyyyyyy! noooooooo! aaaaaaaahhhh!’

‘You can’t write tears, Jimmy,’ he concludes.

The clip has received thousands of retweets in the wake of Lock’s death, with many sharing it as a prime example of the comic’s wit.

‘Genuinely gutted about Sean Lock, an effortlessly funny man who was always happier to be absurd than cruel. I hope this is exactly what his obituary says somewhere,’ one person wrote, while another commented, ‘This sums up the man and the comedy giant that Sean Lock was.’

