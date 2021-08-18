Sean Lock’s Hilarious Response To Jimmy Carr’s Tax Avoidance Scandal Resurfaces

Channel 4

It’s fair to say Sean Lock was never one to pull his punches, and that was never more true than in the wake of 8 Out Of 10 Cats host Jimmy Carr’s well-publicised tax avoidance scandal.

Carr hit the headlines in 2012 after he was revealed to be among a number of celebrities exposed by The Times as participating in an off-shore tax avoidance scheme.

The comedian became the face of the scandal and was directly criticised by then-Prime Minister David Cameron, who accused him of taking money from hard-working fans and putting it into the ‘very dodgy’ scheme.

Unfortunately for Carr, news of the scandal broke as he was filming a series of 8 Out Of 10 Cats, and in the wake of Sean Lock’s tragic death, a clip of the comedian’s brutal response to his friend’s scandal has been doing the rounds once more on social media.

After making a few jokes at his own expense, Carr turned the topic over to the panellists to discuss, and Lock quickly jumped in to give a typically no-holds-barred reaction to the big news of the week.

‘We all like to put a bit of money away for a rainy day,’ Lock begins, with the audience already in stitches. ‘But I think you’re more prepared than Noah.’

He continues on to tell Carr, ‘You’ve been in the headlines this week, in fact when I heard that you were on the front page of the paper to be honest I was expecting a lot worse.’

The episode went on to become one of the biggest in the show’s history, gaining twice as many viewers as the previous weeks episode as people no doubt tuned in to see Lock’s response to the news.

Now, fans are once again sharing the clip as an example of the late comedian’s classic wit.

‘What an immense presence and talent, may he rest in peace,’ one person commented, while another wrote ‘Sean Lock being the first man to take the p*** out of Jimmy Carr’s tax avoidance was such great TV.’

Carr himself has paid tribute to Lock in a tweet, writing ‘Brutal news about Sean Lock today. I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now – laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much.’