unilad
Advert

Search For Next James Bond Has Begun, MGM President Confirms

by : Hannah Smith on : 27 Nov 2021 11:56
Search For Next James Bond Has Begun, MGM President ConfirmsAlamy

Get your bets in now, because the search for a new 007 has officially begun.

Speculation over who could be next to fill the polished shoes of cinema’s most famous spy has been mounting for several years, but with Daniel Craig having finally hung up his tuxedo for good with the recent release of No Time To Die, the rumour mill looks set to go into overdrive.

Advert

Now, MGM President Pamela Abdy has revealed that the studio behind the legendary franchise is underway with discussions about who should be next to helm to series.

Daniel Craig in No Time To Die. (Universal Pictures)Universal Pictures

‘It’s wide open,’ she told The Hollywood Reporter. ‘We’ve had very early preliminary conversations with Barbara and Michael, but we wanted Daniel to have his last hurrah.’

The comments are something of an update on what the film’s producers had been publicly letting on about the recasting process, with Barbara Broccoli having recently claimed they were ‘not thinking about it at all’, and were likely to wait until next year to start thinking about introducing a new Bond.

Advert

However, Abdy’s comments should also pour cold water on anyone claiming they know for certain who is going to step into the role, as it sounds like it’s still very early days when it comes to scouting out potential stars.

James Bond (Alamy)Alamy

Over recent years the most prominent names to have been linked to the role are Tom Hardy and Idris Elba, with The Sun recently reporting that Elba had had ‘informal talks’ with the studio about playing a Bond villain in a future film.

The role has also become the source of some controversy, as campaigns for a female Bond or a Black 007 provoked outrage in some corners of the internet.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Boris Johnson To Hold Press Conference As Two Cases Of New Covid Variant Omicron Found In UK
News

Boris Johnson To Hold Press Conference As Two Cases Of New Covid Variant Omicron Found In UK

24-Year-Old Woman Becomes First Channel Crossing Victim To Be Identified
News

24-Year-Old Woman Becomes First Channel Crossing Victim To Be Identified

‘Oldest Woman In The World’ Born In 1800s Dies Aged 124
News

‘Oldest Woman In The World’ Born In 1800s Dies Aged 124

People Urged To Alter Language When Describing English Channel Drowning Victims
News

People Urged To Alter Language When Describing English Channel Drowning Victims

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Film and TV, Film, James Bond, No Time To Die

Credits

The Hollywood Reporter

  1. The Hollywood Reporter

    MGM’s Pamela Abdy Talks ‘House of Gucci,’ the Future of Bond and Amazon

 