Search For Next James Bond Has Begun, MGM President Confirms

Alamy

Get your bets in now, because the search for a new 007 has officially begun.

Speculation over who could be next to fill the polished shoes of cinema’s most famous spy has been mounting for several years, but with Daniel Craig having finally hung up his tuxedo for good with the recent release of No Time To Die, the rumour mill looks set to go into overdrive.

Advert 10

Now, MGM President Pamela Abdy has revealed that the studio behind the legendary franchise is underway with discussions about who should be next to helm to series.

Universal Pictures

‘It’s wide open,’ she told The Hollywood Reporter. ‘We’ve had very early preliminary conversations with Barbara and Michael, but we wanted Daniel to have his last hurrah.’

The comments are something of an update on what the film’s producers had been publicly letting on about the recasting process, with Barbara Broccoli having recently claimed they were ‘not thinking about it at all’, and were likely to wait until next year to start thinking about introducing a new Bond.

Advert 10

However, Abdy’s comments should also pour cold water on anyone claiming they know for certain who is going to step into the role, as it sounds like it’s still very early days when it comes to scouting out potential stars.

Alamy

Over recent years the most prominent names to have been linked to the role are Tom Hardy and Idris Elba, with The Sun recently reporting that Elba had had ‘informal talks’ with the studio about playing a Bond villain in a future film.

The role has also become the source of some controversy, as campaigns for a female Bond or a Black 007 provoked outrage in some corners of the internet.

Advert 10