A new Netflix documentary will tell the story of the late Terry Donahue and her partner Pat Henschel, who kept their same-sex relationship secret for more than 60 years.

Advert

A Secret Love follows the lives of Terry and Pat, from the day they met all those years ago in 1947, through their professional careers and all the trials and tribulations they faced as a couple keeping their relationship hidden.

The Netflix documentary reveals the personal secrets they were forced to keep from loved ones, as well as all the professional hurdles they faced in their 65 years together.

Secret Love Story Spanning 60 Years Told In New Netflix Documentary Netflix

Terry played in the women’s professional baseball league, which incidentally inspired the hit film A League of Their Own. However, the film did not tell the stories of the women who were unable to be their authentic selves over fears revealing their sexuality would have them kicked off the team.

Advert

A Secret Love chronicles the couple coming out to their conservative families and grappling with the decision over whether to get married.

Secret Love Story Spanning 60 Years Told In New Netflix Documentary Netflix

Their story, as displayed in the documentary, shows how true love can and will prevail through the most challenging of circumstances, in a world where a person could be chastised simply because of who they loved.

Sadly, Terry passed away from Parkinson’s disease at the grand age of 93 last month, leaving behind 71-year-old Pat.

No doubt, through telling their incredible story, Terry will be remembered in the hearts of millions of people inspired by her ‘love conquers all’ attitude to life.

Rest in peace, Terry.

A Secret Love will be available to stream on Netflix from April 29.

Advert