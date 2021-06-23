Sesame Street Praised For ‘Milestone’ LGBTQ+ Episode

PBS/SesameStreet/YouTube

Sesame Street is known for making itself diverse and inclusive, and has recently been applauded for a LGBTQ+ ‘milestone’ on the show.

As part of it’s ‘Family Day,’ which celebrates diversity, Sesame Street‘s characters were given a lesson on how there can be all kinds of different families in the world, including ones with same-sex relationships.

The well-loved children’s television featured a pair of dads who share a child together; Dave was introduced as Nina’s brother, alongside his husband, Frank, and their daughter, Mia.

During the episode, Frank said, ‘There are all kinds of different families, but what makes us a family is that we love each other.’

People have since taken to social media to applaud the show for its Family Day feature and for having Frank and Dave on the show.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, wrote, ‘The ‘Family Day’ episode of Sesame Street sends the simple and important message that families come in all forms and that love and acceptance are always the most important ingredients in a family.’

Meanwhile, co-director of the episode, Alan Muraoka, said he was ‘honored’ to have been part of the episode’s making.

He wrote on Facebook, ‘Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion. So I’m so excited to introduce Nina’s Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street.’

Muraoka continued:

I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!

Hats off to Sesame Street for showing that not all families look the same.