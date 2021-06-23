unilad
Advert

Sesame Street Praised For ‘Milestone’ LGBTQ+ Episode

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 23 Jun 2021 12:42
Sesame Street Praised For 'Milestone' LGBTQ EpisodePBS/SesameStreet/YouTube

Sesame Street is known for making itself diverse and inclusive, and has recently been applauded for a LGBTQ+ ‘milestone’ on the show.

As part of it’s ‘Family Day,’ which celebrates diversity, Sesame Street‘s characters were given a lesson on how there can be all kinds of different families in the world, including ones with same-sex relationships.

Advert

The well-loved children’s television featured a pair of dads who share a child together; Dave was introduced as Nina’s brother, alongside his husband, Frank, and their daughter, Mia.

Sesame Street Day Dads (HBO Max)HBO Max

During the episode, Frank said, ‘There are all kinds of different families, but what makes us a family is that we love each other.’

People have since taken to social media to applaud the show for its Family Day feature and for having Frank and Dave on the show.

Advert

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, wrote, ‘The ‘Family Day’ episode of Sesame Street sends the simple and important message that families come in all forms and that love and acceptance are always the most important ingredients in a family.’

Meanwhile, co-director of the episode, Alan Muraoka, said he was ‘honored’ to have been part of the episode’s making.

He wrote on Facebook, ‘Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion. So I’m so excited to introduce Nina’s Brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street.’

Advert

Muraoka continued:

I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!

Hats off to Sesame Street for showing that not all families look the same.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Billie Eilish Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ After Anti-Asian Videos Surface
Music

Billie Eilish Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ After Anti-Asian Videos Surface

Trump Needs To Pay $570,000 Debt To El Paso Before He Tours Border, Judge Says
News

Trump Needs To Pay $570,000 Debt To El Paso Before He Tours Border, Judge Says

White Police Officer Found Guilty Of Beating Undercover Black Colleague At BLM Protest
News

White Police Officer Found Guilty Of Beating Undercover Black Colleague At BLM Protest

More Than 45,000 People Now Want Jeff Bezos To Stay In Space
Technology

More Than 45,000 People Now Want Jeff Bezos To Stay In Space

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Film and TV, Now, Pride

Credits

TooFab

  1. TooFab

    Sesame Street Highlights Gay Dads In 'Family Day' Episode During Pride Month

 