Sesame Street Teaches Children How To Speak Out Against Racism In TV Special HBO/PBS

Not that we needed another reason to love Sesame Street, but the children’s TV show is now teaching youngsters how to speak out about racism.

Sesame Street has been long setting an example for other kids’ television shows in the content they should be teaching children, including discussing the Black Lives Matter protests that have been taking place across the globe in recent months.

Now the show is going one step further with a TV special that will teach its viewers how to stand up against racism. The anti-racism special is named The Power of We in the hopes that families will watch the half-hour-long episode together.

The news was announced on Sesame Street’s Instagram yesterday.

The statement read:

We are proud to announce The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special! Designed as a co-viewing experience for children and families, The Power of We addresses racism and models how children can stand up to it. @Elmo and Abby Cadabby will be joined by their friends Gabrielle and Tamir, plus special guests.

The special guests include Grown-ish actor Yara Shahidi, Hamilton star Christopher Jackson and Grammy-nominated singer Andra Day.

Organised by Sesame Workshop, the non-profit, educational organisation behind Sesame Street, the show will define racism and how it can be hurtful, reported The Guardian. Leading on from this, it will then teach children how to speak out if they witness something hurtful, or encounter it themselves.

Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice-president of creative and production at Sesame Workshop, said in a statement, ‘We believe that this moment calls for a direct discussion about racism to help children grasp the issues and teach them that they are never too young to be ‘upstanders’ for themselves, one another, and their communities.’

People took to social media to express their thoughts on the TV special and applauded Sesame Street for doing it.

One person said, ‘It’s so comforting having the kind, compassionate, empathic messaging of @sesamestreet in my feed each day to help remind me of the goodness that still exists in this world. You are a salve for my heart and soul. Thank you.’

Another wrote, ‘Sesame Street has been the most inclusive show on TV since day 1. If anybody should be teaching people how everyone matters it’s Sesame Street. Well done!’

Hats off to Sesame Street for such a brilliant idea.

The Power of We will stream on HBO Max and PBS Kids on October 15.