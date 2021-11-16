Sesame Street’s First Asian-American Muppet Aims To Teach About Racism
The first Asian-American muppet is being introduced to Sesame Street in order to teach children about racism.
It is hoped that children from Asia and the Pacific Islands who currently live in America will be made to feel more at home by the new character, called Ji-Young.
Ji-Young plays the guitar in the Muppet’s band, and also loves skateboarding. She is seven years old and is set to introduce other members of Sesame Street to parts of Korean culture.
The puppeteering of the new muppet will be done by Kathleen Kim, who hopes Ji-Young will spread awareness to young children about racism and discrimination, and help teach them how to combat and stand up to it, Metro reports.
She said:
My one hope, obviously, is to actually help teach what racism is, help them be able to recognise it and then speak out against it.
But then my other hope for Ji-Young is that she just normalises seeing different kinds of looking kids on TV.
Particularly following the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, the show hopes to raise awareness of anti-Asian racism with an episode featuring Ji-Young sharing an experience with friends of her being told to ‘go home’.
Earlier this year, Sesame Street added two Black muppets to the cast to continue the conversation with children about racism. Furthermore, to celebrate Pride in June, in an episode called, ‘Family Day’, the show featured two gay fathers.
Non-profit organisation Sesame Workshop launched the show’s latest series to show its ‘commitment to racial justice’.
It stated:
The work to dismantle racism begins by helping children understand what racism is, and how it hurts people.
The group noted it has ‘always stood for diversity, inclusion, equity, and kindness.’ It concluded: ‘Our Coming Together commitment to racial justice will be woven into new content for years to come.’
