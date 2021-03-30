Seth Rogen Denies Reports Emma Watson Walked Off Set After Refusing To Film Scene
Seth Rogen has confirmed Emma Watson did not storm off the set of This Is The End, despite recent reports in which he appeared to claim just that.
The actor, who co-wrote and directed the film, as well as starring in it, said he wanted to ‘correct’ the story, as it ‘misrepresents what actually happened’.
It comes after Rogen revealed there were ‘no hard feelings’ between himself and the Harry Potter star, during an interview with GQ.
The 38-year-old referred to a scene about cannibalism, in which Danny McBride plays a cannibal with Channing Tatum on a leash in a leather thong.
Watson is believed to have told Rogen she didn’t feel comfortable with being in that particular scene; something which he says led to ‘no hard feelings’ between the pair.
‘I mean, I don’t look back on that and think… how dare she do that? You know? I think sometimes when you read something, when it comes to life it doesn’t seem to be what you thought it was,’ he told GQ.
‘But it was not some terrible ending to our relationship. She came back the next day to say goodbye. She helped promote the film. No hard feelings and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end.’
However, the actor now says his words have been taken out of context to imply Watson stormed out, when she did not.
Rogen wrote on Twitter:
Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s sh*tty that the perception is that she did.
The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to.
The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullsh*t. I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn’t, she was put in an uncomfortable position.
She and I spoke on the night; it was an overall sh*tty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed she did.
‘We agreed on her not being in the scene together. I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again,’ he added.
‘I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.’
Star-studded This Is The End is without question one of Rogen’s most risqué movies, but it turns out Emma was right, with Rogen explaining, ‘it was probably funnier the way we ended up doing it.’
