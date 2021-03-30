Seth Rogen Denies Reports Emma Watson Walked Off Set After Refusing To Film Scene

Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s sh*tty that the perception is that she did.

The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to.

The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullsh*t. I for sure should have communicated better and because I didn’t, she was put in an uncomfortable position.

She and I spoke on the night; it was an overall sh*tty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed she did.