Seth Rogen Makes Worryingly Valid Point About Covid Safety At Emmys During Speech

The great and good of the TV industry gathered for the Emmys last night, September 19, but a few of the attendees seemed a little less-than-comfortable with the ceremony.

Despite a still raging pandemic, the Emmys made the decision to shift back to an in-person ceremony after more than a year of virtual awards shows, but according to Seth Rogen, their promise of a Covid-safe environment didn’t exactly stack up in reality.

During a speech at the show, the comedian began by saying ‘it’s great to be here at the Emmy awards’, before launching into his concerns about the night.

‘There are way too many of us in this little room!’ he said, only half-jokingly, continuing, ‘What are we doing? They said this was outdoors! It’s not!’

Rogen went on to point out that an outdoor marquee doesn’t mean outdoors. ‘They lied to us! We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now,’ he said.

‘I would not have come to this! Why is there a roof?’ he added incredulously.

‘It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight,’ Rogen said to gasps from the audience, concluding, ‘This is insane, I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face — so, that’s a big week!’

Viewers watching the ceremony weren’t sure whether Rogen was being serious or joking, but either way, they agreed with his point. ‘I appreciate Seth Rogen calling out the crowded indoor setting of the Emmys, both because I was thinking it and because it’s now funny to watch the show scramble to course correct the narrative,’ one person tweeted, while another wrote, ‘Seth Rogen pointing out the event he is currently at is not safe is pretty much how our whole country is handling covid now.’

