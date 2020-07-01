Seth Rogen On Board New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Reboot
Nickelodeon has announced that Seth Rogen is on board for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, being among the producers bringing the beloved sewer based superheroes back to the big screen.
Also producing alongside Nickelodeon Animation Studio are Rogan’s fellow Point Grey Pictures (PGP) co-founders Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, with the trio previously working together on such hits as This Is The End, Sausage Party, The Disaster Artist and Blockers.
Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls) will be in the director’s chair for the CG-animated feature, with Brendan O’Brien (Neighbors: Sorority Rising) penning the screenplay. Paramount Pictures will be heading up global distribution, Deadline reports.
President of Kids & Family for ViacomCBS, Brian Robbins, said:
Adding Seth, Evan and James’ genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property.
I’m looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical.
The adventures of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles began in 1984, as an indie comic book series written by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird.
The comic books sparked animated and a live-action TV show, before bursting onto the silver screen in the early 1990s with various movie outings.
The last CG-animated movie to be based on the adventures of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael was released back in 2007. Michael Bay went on to produce two live-action movies in 2014 and 2016.
This project marks Nickelodeon Animation Studio’s very first CG theatrical production. As of yet, the release date it unknown.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Film and TV, Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Now, Point Grey Pictures, Seth Rogen, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles