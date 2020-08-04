Seth Rogen Reveals Sony Turned Down Pineapple Express Sequel

Sony Pictures

Dale and Saul could have made a comeback after successfully surviving the first Pineapple Express, but Seth Rogen has revealed Sony turned down a sequel.

The original movie was released in 2008, and while it covered the often-controversial topic of casual drug use in great, great detail, it proved to be a hit with movie fans who loved seeing James Franco and Rogen embark on their characters’ disastrous misadventure.

Pineapple Express went down well with film critics and earned $100 million worldwide, and when the A-list cast is taken into account, it seems the film had all the ingredients for a successful follow-up.

Unfortunately, the creators of the would-be sequel were short of just one key element: a film studio to make it.

Rogen, who co-wrote the comedy alongside Evan Goldberg, discussed the possibility of a second Pineapple Express during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, as per Deadline, and explained that they had actually ‘tried to make one’ but couldn’t get Sony on board.

The actor referenced ‘the Sony hack’, which relates to a 2014 email leak that revealed a conversation about the sequel between one of the film’s producers, Judd Apatow, and then co-chairman of Sony, Amy Pascal, The Daily Beast reports.

Rogen explained:

Thanks to the Sony hack, you can actually find the email when Sony decided to kill the movie and not make it. It was something we were very open to several years ago, but Sony was not that interested in it.

The Bad Neighbours star went on to explain that the ‘weed genre’ of movies is typically difficult to navigate, and it is made even more so if it’s a weed action movie, like Pineapple Express.

He recalled how people said they were ‘crazy’ for making the movie, and admitted that no one made much money from the film as they had a budget of a little over $25 million.

The creators asked for a bigger budget for a sequel, requesting $50 million in 2014, but Sony wasn’t willing to go any higher than $45 million.

Rogen commented:

I think we probably wanted too much money. Studios… they don’t like giving away money. Weird thing.

Stars Rogen, Franco and Danny McBride did briefly reprise their characters for a Pineapple Express 2 ‘trailer’ in 2013, but the clip was released on April 1, meaning only fools believed it was the real thing.

Rogen and Franco have gone on to co-star in a number of films since the release of Pineapple Express, so while their worlds may continue to collide, chances are we’ll never see the return of Dale and Saul.