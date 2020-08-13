Seth Rogen Says Marvel Movies Are Making It Harder For Comedy Films

Something that me and [producing partner] Evan [Goldberg] talk about a lot is how Marvel movies are comedies. Thor: Ragnarok is a comedy. Ant-Man is a comedy at its core. So that’s what’s out there. There are $200 million comedies out there, and so that’s something, as a comedic filmmaker, to be aware of.

That is the benchmark that people expect! If you’re going to make a big huge comedy, just know that your competition is like Marvel.