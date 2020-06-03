Seth Rogen Tells Everyone Commenting 'All Lives Matter' On His Instagram To 'F*ck Off' Seth Rogen/Instagram

Seth Rogen has two words for everybody who criticises his support for Black Lives Matter: ‘F*ck off.’

Advert

The actor-comedian showcased his support for the movement on Instagram as protests grow in numbers and scale up and down the US following the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody.

Rogen, 38, simply posted a picture of the words Black Lives Matter, alongside the caption: ‘If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.’ Unfortunately, people flocked to the comments to make their anger heard. Fortunately, the Long Shot star doesn’t take racists kindly.

Over the past week, a common response to the movement has ricocheted around: ‘All lives matter.’ For example, a man threatening protesters with a bow and arrow in Utah told a woman: ‘Yes I’m American, all lives matter!’

Advert

Black Lives Matter isn’t intended to devalue the existence of others – all lives should matter, but this movement is about achieving equality for black people who have disproportionately suffered at the hands of prejudicial authorities and governments, whether it be via police brutality or mass incarceration.

Fittingly, Rogen isn’t wasting any time telling any followers who comment ‘all lives matter’ on his post. Throughout the comments, he dishes out a variation of responses: ‘F*ck off’, ‘F*ck you’, ‘Get f*cked’, ‘Shut the f*ck up’, and best of all, ‘F*ck off. You don’t deserve my movies anymore. Stop watching my sh*t.’

In one interaction, a user wrote: ‘F*ck you and your virtue signalling.’ Rogen replied: ‘I mean f*ck YOU and your father.’

The Bad Neighbours actor had shown support for the protests prior to the Instagram post; on May 28, he donated to the Minnesota Bail Fund and a few days later he wrote on Twitter: ‘Always be more critical of the people upholding the racist system than the ones who are fighting against it.’

Police escalation, rioting and looting has bred tension between law enforcement and protesters, with more than 4,400 people arrested and 62,000 National Guard troops deployed to ‘dominate’ the streets, as well as mandatory curfews in at least 40 major cities, as Forbes reports.

Advert

America Protests Los Angeles PA Images

US president Donald Trump’s recent White House speech set an alarming tone as he threatened to deploy the US military if the ‘city or state refuses to take the actions necessary to defend the life and property of their residents’. This would mark the first invoking of the 1807 Insurrection Act since 1992’s Los Angeles riots.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk