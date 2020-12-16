Seth Rogen To Star In Series Based On Pamela Anderson And Tommy Lee’s Sex Tape Scandal

Seth Rogen Pamela Andersob PA Images

Seth Rogen is set to star in a new series chronicling Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape scandal.

Back in 1995, the famous couple’s sex tape from their honeymoon was stolen and leaked to the public. The subsequent scandal was an early high-profile example of celebrities’ private lives being infringed, leading to a lawsuit and eventually divorce.

Advert 10

The story of the Baywatch star and Mötley Crüe drummer is now being developed for a limited series on Hulu, under the working title of Pam & Tommy.

Seth Rogen Cameron Frew

As reported by Deadline, sources say Baby Driver star Lily James and Marvel hero Sebastian Stan are on-board to play the celebrity couple.

Rogen is also set to join the cast as the man who stole the tape and sold it, leading to it becoming widely available to the public. I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie will helm the series, with The Wrestler and The Founder scribe Rob Siegel penning the script.

Advert 10

Lily James PA Images

Gillespie seems like a sturdy choice for the Pam & Tommy story, considering the Oscar nominations for his handling of the Tonya Harding biopic. It’s said execs hope he’ll bring the same tone to the Hulu series. I, Tonya also starred Stan.

While Anderson and Lee aren’t directly involved with the project, they have been aware of its development ever since James was reportedly tapped to star earlier this year.

The eight-episode limited series is set to start production in spring 2021. While the sex tape will be a prominent feature, the show is set to follow their relationship right from its whirlwind beginning.

Advert 10

Pamela Anderson PA Images

Anderson and Lee got married on February 19, 1995, 96 hours after they met for the first time. The pair have two children together, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

During their three-year marriage, their sex tape was leaked to the public and Lee was arrested for spousal abuse, serving six months in Los Angeles County Jail.

Following the leak of the VHS tape, Anderson sued video distribution company Internet Entertainment Group, later entering into a confidential settlement deal. However, the company began making the tape available to subscribers to its websites again, tripling its normal levels of traffic.

Advert 10

Pamela Anderson Tommy Lee PA Images

In addition to starring, Rogen will produce alongside his partner Evan Goldberg through their Point Grey banner, also working with Dylan Sellers through Limelight, Dave Franco and Sue Naegle and Megan Ellison at Annapurna.

Rogen and Goldberg originally pitched the idea, now taking the lead on development after Point Grey’s successes with Good Boys and An American Pickle.

There’s currently no release date for Pam & Tommy.

Advert 10