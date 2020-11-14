unilad
Seth Rogen Working On Darkwing Duck Reboot For Disney+

by : Julia Banim on : 14 Nov 2020 11:15
Darkwing duckDarkwing duckDisney/PA

Seth Rogen is reportedly working on a Darkwing Duck reboot for Disney+, taking many fans right back to their Saturday morning cartoon days.

The original series ran for three seasons between 1991 and 1992, airing on The Disney Channel and ABC.

Darkwing Duck follows the adventures of a superhero duck who – like all great superheroes – has an unassuming alter-ego, Drake Mallard. Voiced by Jim Cummings, Darkwing Duck is assisted by his sidekick Launchpad McQuack, and occasionally by his adopted daughter, Gosalyn Mallard

Darkwing DuckDarkwing DuckDisney

Just last month, the terror that flaps in the night reappeared for an hour-long edition of DuckTales, a series connected with the original Darkwing Duck.

News of a reboot was reported by Variety, with sources having revealed that the reboot is in the early stages of development.

At the time of writing, no writer has been attached to the project, however sources have told Variety that Darkwing Duck will be executive produced by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, as well as Alex McAtee of Point Grey Pictures, who will be overseeing the project for the company.

DarkWIng DuckDarkWIng DuckDisney

Speaking with SyFy in October, Duck Tales co-creator and showrunner, Frank Angones, spoke of the importance of Launchpad and Gosalyn in any story about Darkwing Duck:

Darkwing Duck had a huge influence on Launchpad’s life, and the way that made sense for us to be able to do that and still have him team up with Darkwing Duck was by introducing it as this notion of a TV show.

The fact that Darkwing started as an actor makes all the sense in the world for his character. So that just gave us a lot more to play with.

Point Grey representatives have not immediately responded to requests for comment from Variety, while Disney has reportedly declined to comment.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Film and TV, Disney+, Seth Rogen

