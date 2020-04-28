Seth Rogen's Latest Movie Is About Him Getting Pickled For 100 Years sethrogen/Instagram/PA Images

If I told you a movie is getting released that is all about the lead character falling into a vat of pickles and getting brined for 100 years, who would you guess is playing the starring role?

Seth Rogen, of course. And Seth Rogen it is, because that’s exactly the plot of his new movie, which is set to be released later this year, called An American Pickle.

HBO Max is a new digital streaming service from WarnerMedia. It debuts on May 27, and has acquired the rights to Rogen’s new comedy from Sony, and aiming to release the film this summer.

Rogen plays dual roles in the film; firstly, there’s Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling labourer who immigrates to America in 1920 to make a better life for his family. However, while working at his new factory job one day, he accidentally falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for a century.

The brine somehow preserves him – because why wouldn’t it? – and he emerges in present day Brooklyn, having not aged a single day. The only problem is that he has just one surviving relative, his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (the second character played by Rogen), and the two do not understand each other at all.

Directed by Brandon Trost, who also worked with Rogen on This Is The End and Bad Neighbours, among others, the film is based on the 2013 short story Sell Out, by Simon Rich. Rich executive produced alongside Point Grey’s Alex McAtee and Ted Gidlow, while Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver produced.

While Sony never assigned a release date for An American Pickle, the studio had been planning one for later this year. However, with the current health crisis having pushed back the release dates for many upcoming blockbusters, smaller movies are no longer being prioritised.

Selling the film to HBO Max was a win-win situation for both sides; it was a way for the film’s producers to still get a release this year, and for the new streaming service to get an A-list-starring comedy as one of its first releases.

Rogen said, via Collider:

I couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max to release this film. We worked very hard and put as much of ourselves in this story as possible. We’re very proud of the end result and we can’t wait for people to get to see it.

Meanwhile, HBO Max’s Jessie Henderson said they were ‘in awe of how brilliantly Seth, Simon and Brandon translated [Sell Out] to film as only they could have’, while Kevin Reilly described it as a ‘wonderfully original, funny, and heartfelt film that we look forward to debuting this summer’.

It may be a weird premise for a film, but who else can’t wait for this?