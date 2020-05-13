Seth Rogen's New Movie An American Pickle Will Be Released Later This Year Seth Rogen/Instagram/PA Images

Seth Rogen has played some wonderfully stoned roles over the years, and now he’s getting pickled.

Over the years though Rogen’s roles have evolved somewhat, with the actor transforming into one of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars. Still, a Seth Rogen movie wouldn’t be a Seth Rogen movie without just a bit of weirdness.

Enter: An American Pickle, a film about a man who falls into a vat of pickles and getting brined for 100 years, which now finally has a release date.

seth rogen sethrogen/Instagram

The film, based on the 2013 short story Sell Out by Simon Rich, sees Rogen play dual roles. Firstly, there’s Herschel Greenbaum, a struggling labourer who immigrates to America in 1920 to make a better life for his family.

However, while working at his new factory job one day, he accidentally falls into a vat of pickles and is brined for a century. The brine somehow preserves him and he emerges in present day Brooklyn, having not aged a single day.

The only problem is that he has just one surviving relative, his great-grandson Ben Greenbaum (the second character played by Rogen), and the two just do not seem to understand each other at all.

HBO Max – the new digital streaming service from WarnerMedia that debuts on May 27 – acquired the rights to the film from Sony, which had planned a 2020 theatrical release for it before the current health crisis pushed back the release dates for many upcoming blockbusters.

Now, the film has finally been given a release date, with An American Pickle world premiering as the first HBO Max original film under the Warner Max movie label on August 6.

The reveal came as HBO Max unveiled a second wave of programming for the summer earlier today, May 13, that will follow the initial titles available for the platform’s launch later this month.

seth rogen PA Images

The film is directed by Brandon Trost, who also worked with Rogen on This Is The End and Bad Neighbours, among others. Simon Rich executive produced alongside Point Grey Pictures’ Alex McAtee and Ted Gidlow, while Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver produced.

Well, it might be a film about a man getting brined in pickles for 100 years, but I’m sold.

An American Pickle will be available to watch on HBO Max on August 6.