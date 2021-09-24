Seth Rogen’s Voice Hilariously Dubbed Over Donkey Kong As He’s Set To Play Him In Super Mario Bros Movie

Alamy/Cybershell/Twitter

Seth Rogen’s signature laugh has been perfectly dubbed over a Donkey Kong video as a preview to the actor voicing the character in a new Super Mario Bros movie.

Rogen, 39, is set to voice the role alongside Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key and many more in an all-star voice cast of the new animated movie.

While Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are set to play Mario and Luigi respectively, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) will play Princess Peach and none other than School of Rock star Jack Black will play the voice of Bowser.

In the Twitter clip, which now has thousands of likes, comments and retweets, an old school version of Donkey Kong holds a banana and laughs. Only, this time, with the infamous laugh of Seth Rogen.

Alamy

Many took to the comments section to add their views since the studio revealed the voice cast for the new film.

‘Rogen can pull off playing a stupid ape. He’s definitely got the voice and demeanour for it,’ one Twitter user wrote.

Another added, ‘I f****** hate how well this fits.’

‘What’s weird, though? It works,’ commented a third.

Producers Chris Meledandri and Shigeru Miyamoto have said each actor was chosen specifically for their ‘ability to capture the unique spirit of each of their iconic characters’, Variety reports.

From the hilarious clip, it is clear that the 39-year-old, who’s starred in Pineapple Express, Superbad and many other classic comedies, will definitely be bringing the animated character to life.

The Super Mario Bros movie is set to be released in cinemas December 21, 2022.