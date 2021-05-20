Sex And The City Casts Sara Ramirez As First Non-Binary Character
Actor Sara Ramirez has been cast as the very first non-binary character to appear in Sex and the City, following a reported push for diversity by executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael Patrick King.
The Grey’s Anatomy actor will reportedly star in the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That as ‘a nonbinary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured’.
Ramirez, 45, came out as gender nonbinary last August, explaining to fans over Instagram that they have the ‘capacity to be’ both a ‘girlish boy’ and a ‘boyish girl’.
As per a press release:
Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.
Michael Patrick King said:
Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama – and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show.
Ramírez’s casting comes after original cast member Kim Cattrall, who will not be returning to the show, asserted that she wanted to see her part recast in a way that makes the iconic comedy series more inclusive.
As reported by TVLine, three Black female characters will be introduced as season regulars in the reboot, expanding upon the friendship group of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte.
HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine:
[Parker and King] are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York.
So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.
Bloys went on to explain that Parker and King ‘didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast’ as this wouldn’t be ‘reflective of New York’.
And Just Like That is scheduled to begin production this summer in New York, with an expected 10 half-hour episodes set to be aired.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open 8pm–midnight Mondays and Fridays and is run by trans volunteers.
