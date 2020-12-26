Sex And The City Reboot Has Officially Been Confirmed

HBO

Sex and The City is getting a reboot with all of its original cast, minus one, returning for a limited series.

The news comes more than a year after Paramount Television said it was working on an adaptation of Candace Bushnell’s Is There Still Sex In The City, published in 2019.

On December 23, sources at HBO Max confirmed that a limited series would be happening, as per Deadline.

Then, an insider told Page Six that Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, would be the only original cast member not returning.

Appearing on the Women’s Prize for Fiction podcast this week, Cattrall said she doesn’t take work unless she wants to do it.

‘I’m lucky enough to have choice, not that I haven’t worked for it, but I have it. It’s something I feel very lucky to have and I’m very protective of it. I wouldn’t be any good doing something that I really didn’t want to do,’ she said.

In September 2019, Sarah Jessica Parker, who also produced the original show, said she would be interesting in doing ‘some episodes’ of Sex and the City. She told Entertainment Tonight: ‘I wouldn’t call it a reboot, I would call it a ‘revisit’.’

‘It’s really hard to ignore the deafening cry for a sequel. I’d like to see where all of them are. I’m curious,’ she said.

‘The world has changed even since the movie. I mean, the world has changed so much; technology and social media. Those characters never talked about social media, which I think would be really interesting, and also sexual politics and the #MeToo movement,’ she added.