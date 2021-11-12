Sex And The City Spinoff Series Reveals First Official Trailer

HBO Max

Sex and the City fans can finally take a look at the next chapter of Carrie’s story as the first teaser for the spinoff series has been released.

It’s been more than 15 years since we first joined Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic character on adventures full of romance, friendship and writing, though the original Sex and the City series still proves to be a fan-favourite all these years on.

Advert 10

While endless re-watches always prove entertaining, fans of the show will soon have some more material to sink their teeth into in the form of And Just Like That, a 10-episode series set to arrive on HBO Max and Sky Comedy.

Check out the trailer below:

Loading…

The first two episodes of the series are set to debut on the streaming service on December 9, with the following episodes then released weekly each Thursday.

Advert 10

The trailer welcomes back Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda, who continue to enjoy life in New York City much like they did in the original series, except now the group are in their 50s and starting a ‘new chapter’.

‘Mr Big’, played by Chris Noth in the original series, is also featured in the show after his relationship with Carrie got off to a tumultuous start.

And Just Like That is still in production in New York, according to Variety, and also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, the late Willie Garson and Evan Handler alongside the main cast.

Advert 10