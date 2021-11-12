unilad
Advert

Sex And The City Spinoff Series Reveals First Official Trailer

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Nov 2021 15:16
Sex And The City Spinoff Series Reveals First Official TrailerHBO Max

Sex and the City fans can finally take a look at the next chapter of Carrie’s story as the first teaser for the spinoff series has been released. 

It’s been more than 15 years since we first joined Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic character on adventures full of romance, friendship and writing, though the original Sex and the City series still proves to be a fan-favourite all these years on.

Advert

While endless re-watches always prove entertaining, fans of the show will soon have some more material to sink their teeth into in the form of And Just Like That, a 10-episode series set to arrive on HBO Max and Sky Comedy.

Check out the trailer below:

Loading…

The first two episodes of the series are set to debut on the streaming service on December 9, with the following episodes then released weekly each Thursday.

Advert

The trailer welcomes back Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda, who continue to enjoy life in New York City much like they did in the original series, except now the group are in their 50s and starting a ‘new chapter’.

‘Mr Big’, played by Chris Noth in the original series, is also featured in the show after his relationship with Carrie got off to a tumultuous start.

And Just Like That is still in production in New York, according to Variety, and also stars Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, the late Willie Garson and Evan Handler alongside the main cast.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Gives Veteran’s Day Shout Out And Encourages Courtroom Clap Which Could Influence Case
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Gives Veteran’s Day Shout Out And Encourages Courtroom Clap Which Could Influence Case

‘Five Days’ Of Snow To Hit The UK As Britain Prepares For Arctic Blast
News

‘Five Days’ Of Snow To Hit The UK As Britain Prepares For Arctic Blast

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing
News

Kyle Rittenhouse Breaks Down In Front Of Jury As He Testifies At Homicide Hearing

LeBron James Trolls Kyle Rittenhouse Crying In Front Of Judge During Homicide Trial
News

LeBron James Trolls Kyle Rittenhouse Crying In Front Of Judge During Homicide Trial

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, HBO Max, no-article-matching, Sarah Jessica Parker

 