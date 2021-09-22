Sex And The City’s Willie Garson Has Passed Away Aged 57

Alamy

Willie Garson, the actor best known for his role in Sex and the City, has died aged 57.

Garson played Stanford Blatch – one of Carrie’s closest friends – in all six seasons of the HBO sitcom, and reprised his role to appear in both Sex and the City films.

He was also known for his character Mozzie on White Collar, and made appearances on several other hit TV shows over the course of his career, including Cheers, The X Files and Friends. He also had roles in several of the 90s most popular romcoms, including Groundhog Day, There’s Something About Mary and Fever Pitch.

A cause of death has not been revealed, however in a statement following the news of his passing Sex and the City executive producer Michael Patrick King paid tribute to Garson, who he said had continued working ‘even while he was sick’.

Several of Garson’s co-stars have expressed their sadness at the news, including Cynthia Nixon – who played Miranda on Sex and the City – who wrote, ‘We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore.’

Garson leaves behind his son, Nathen, who paid tribute to his father with an Instagram post that reads, ‘I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now.’