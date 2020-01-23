Sex Education Forced To Take Down Massive Ad In Madrid CEN/Netflix

Netflix has been a very naughty boy/girl after getting into trouble with local authorities over an advert for Sex Education season two.

Advert

Suggestive adverts are nothing new, yet in this case it wasn’t a titillating image that caught the streaming service off-side with the local council.

In keeping with the nature of the show, the advertisement’s message had a rather risqué message for passersby.

Sex Education Forced To Take Down Massive Ad In Madrid CEN

The cheeky ad to promote the release of the second instalment of the hit coming-of-age show had the words ‘YOU WILL WANT TO SWALLOW IT ALL’ emblazoned across the front of it.

Advert

However the message itself wasn’t the reason the advert got pulled off (sorry not sorry).

The canvas was taken down from outside the Circulo de Bellas Artes in the Spanish capital of Madrid after it was decided it contravened the city’s advertising regulations.

While you might first assume the sign had to be taken down due to its naughty nature, local media report the advert was actually removed because it covered more than 35% of the maximum advertising space allowed by the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage.

Netflix revealed the canvas had been taken down on Twitter, writing: ‘We did not last long!’

Sex Education Forced To Take Down Massive Ad In Madrid Netflix

The town planning office is said to have notified Netflix of the irregularity, prompting the streaming service to remove the ad.

Sex Education, which stars 90s sex symbol Gillian Anderson, became a critical and commercial success for Netflix in 2018, with more than 40 million viewers streaming the first series following its debut. It was promptly renewed for a second series that was released on January 17.

All eight episodes of the new series are now available to view on the streaming service, along with the first series if you fancy refreshing your memory before embarking on season two.

Advert

Sex Educations Season 2 Has 100% On Rotten Tomatoes Netflix

Season one saw socially awkward Otis and Maeve following in Otis’s mum Jean’s (Gillian Anderson) footsteps as they set up a sex advice clinic for struggling and confused teens at school to capitalise on Otis’s unusual talent for giving out sex advice – a skill he’s managed to develop despite being entirely inexperienced himself.

The pair somehow manage to help their fellow students discover what they like in the bedroom, how to approach same-sex relationships and how to deal with the effects of taking three Viagra pills, among many, many other issues.

After helping out everyone else in the first season, Otis will have to put his own advice to practise in season two, as he attempts to master his newly-discovered sexual urges to progress with his girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison).

Netflix previously caused a social media stir in Christmas 2016 when it used the slogan ‘Oh White Christmas’ to advertise the series Narcos, which told the story of notorious drug dealer Pablo Escobar.