Sex Education S3 Poster Gives First Look At Gillian Anderson

For the fans demanding Jean Milburn content, Sex Education‘s new season three posters are for you.

In January last year, Netflix left Sex Education viewers with a massive cliffhanger: Otis (Asa Butterfield) finally confessed his feelings to Maeve (Emma Mackey) over voicemail – ‘It’s you. It’s always been you. I love you’ – only for it to be deleted by Isaac (George Robinson).

Since then, we’ve been waiting, and waiting some more. In a few weeks, our patience will finally be rewarded with the next chapter at Moordale Secondary School.

We’ve yet to get a full trailer for Sex Education‘s third season. The streaming platform has shared a number of images from the upcoming release, showing off the returning cast, and a fun teaser.

However, with every glimpse of the show, fans were left wondering: where is Gillian Anderson’s Jean Milburn? She’s been a firm fan-favourite ever since it premiered back in 2019, but she’d been noticeably absent from Netflix’s social media posts. ‘One more post without Jean and I’m cancelling my Netflix subscription,’ one fan wrote.

Their calls have been answered with a batch of posters, showing Anderson and Butterfield, as well as Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Patricia Allison (Ola), Connor Swindells (Adam), Tanya Reynolds (Patricia Allison), and newcomer Dua Saleh (Cal). Of course, Jean is pregnant in the poster; another stonking cliffhanger from the past finale.

In an interview with Collider last year, she didn’t give many details away. ‘Well, as we know, Jean is pregnant and she’s still pregnant when we find her again. And so we see that Jean is trying to negotiate how to deal with that in relation to Jakob and also Otis,’ Anderson said.

Anderson also said discussions have taken place regarding where – and if – the show will go after the third season. ‘I think, given how much people are enjoying it, I don’t see why it wouldn’t but things change. Things are changing at Netflix daily, as we speak. And so at the end of the day, it’s nobody’s call but those guys at the top,’ she said.

Sex Education’s third season hits Netflix on September 17.