Sex Education Season 2 Will Air On Netflix 17 January 2020

Netflix have announced the release date for the second season of Sex Education and thankfully it’s just around the corner.

Who’s excited to see hear about some more weird and wonderfully awkward sexual encounters?! I know I am.

The second season of the British teen comedy-drama series started filming earlier this year and Netflix recently treated us to a first look at the upcoming episodes, showing the show’s stars back in action.

Season one saw socially awkward Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and his friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) set up a sex-advice clinic for struggling and confused teens at school in order to capitalise on Otis’ unusual talent for giving out sex advice – a skill he’s managed to develop despite being entirely inexperienced.

The teen mimics his sex therapist mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), and manages to help his fellow students discover what they like in the bedroom, how to approach same-sex relationships and how to deal with the effects of three Viagra pills.

After helping out everyone else in season one, Otis will have put his own advice in to practise in season two as he attempts to master his newly-discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend, Ola (Patricia Allison).

The pair better move cautiously, however, as season two sees Moordale Secondary get caught in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, which really highlights the need for better sex education at the school.

No doubt Otis and Jean will have some personal and invasive heart-to-hearts about the importance of safe sex and protecting against STIs as a result of the epidemic – god knows Jean’s all about being open and honest with her ever-horrified son.

Sex Education is set to return to Netflix with eight brand new episodes, in which we’ll also see Otis navigate his now-strained friendship with Maeve while dealing with new kids who come to town, who are set to cause havoc and challenge the status quo.

Bring on the new year!

