Sex Education Season 3 Is Now On Netflix

Netflix

The third season of Sex Education is now finally available to watch on Netflix, and TV-wise, we couldn’t ask for a better start to the weekend.

All episodes are now available to stream, meaning your Saturday duvet day is pretty much sorted if you’re heading out on the town tonight. Vulva cupcakes are of course optional, but absolutely recommended.

Advert 10

After a tense season two cliffhanger, season three will skip over the summer holiday months completely, kicking off with a brand-new school year. And there looks set to be some serious changes afoot at Moordale Secondary School, with the introduction of a strict new headteacher.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below:

Loading…

As per Netflix:

Advert 10

It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.

New developments and a woeful-looking new school sex ed program aside, we still have so many burning questions from season two.

Fans are of course still longing for Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) to finally open up about their mutual feelings for each other, after Otis’s romantic voicemail message was deleted by love rival Isaac (George Robinson).

Now, the trailer does indeed shows Otis holding hands with school mean girl Ruby (Mimi Keene) – sparking rumours of a potential flirtation – but the hint of an upcoming kissing-in-the-rain scene with Maeve has reassured fans that all is not lost for the pair.

Advert 10

Netflix

Meanwhile, Otis’s mum Jean (Gillian Anderson) is now well into her surprise pregnancy, a bombshell that will no doubt shake things up for our favourite team of sex educators.

As well as the return of the OG cast, viewers will also be introduced to a host of interesting new characters including Cal (Dua Saleh), a non-binary songwriter who ends up butting heads with Hope.

We will also see the introduction of Elsie’s foster mum Anna (Indra Ové), as well as Headmaster Groff’s older – and more successful – brother, Peter (Jason Isaacs).

Advert 10

You can catch all episodes of Sex Education season three on Netflix now.