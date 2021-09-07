Sex Education Season 3 Official Trailer Just Dropped
The official trailer for the third season of Sex Education has dropped, and it looks set to be just as brilliant and funny as ever.
The trailer shows that changes are afoot at Moordale Secondary School, with strict new headteacher Hope Haddon, played by Girls actor Jemima Kirke, enforcing a number of new rules, including what appears to be mandatory uniforms and woefully outdated sex ed lessons.
Season three kicks off after a time jump in the narrative, missing out the summer holiday months completely and starting afresh with a brand new school year.
You can watch the trailer below:
Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) are all set to return, as will – most importantly – Otis’s sex therapist mum, Jean (Gillian Anderson).
We will also see the introduction of some new characters, including Cal (Dua Saleh), a non-binary student who ends up butting heads with Hope. We will also meet Elsie’s foster mum Anna (Indra Ové), and Headmaster Groff’s older brother, Peter Groff (Jason Isaacs).
As Netflix says:
It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.
Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff.
Season two of course left us hanging on a pretty tense note after Otis finally confessed his love for Maeve via voicemail. Frustratingly, love rival Isaac (George Robinson) deleted the message before Maeve got the chance to learn of her friend’s true feelings.
We also learned of Jean’s shock pregnancy, despite her former partner, Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), having had a vasectomy.
The trailer reveals a number of interesting surprises are in store, including Otis’s new moustache and – as some eagle-eyed fans have noted – a telling hand-holding scene between him and mean girl Ruby (Mimi Keene).
Of course, fans are most excited about what appears to be a potential kissing in the rain scene between Otis and Maeve, suggesting all is not lost for these young lovebirds.
All eight episodes of Sex Education season three will arrive to Netflix on September 17
