Sex Education Season 4 Confirmed For 2022

Netflix

Sex Education will return for a fourth season next year, Netflix has confirmed.

The randy, sex-positive series first debuted on the streaming platform back in 2019. It was an instant smash-hit, thanks in part to its brilliant casting – Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn was an inspired choice – and progressive writing.

The latest season took things further, digging more into LGBTQ+ relationships, a fiendish villain in the new headteacher, and, of course, torturing us with ‘will they, won’t they’ dynamic between Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey). Don’t worry, no spoilers here.

Sex Education‘s fourth season will hit Netflix next year, announced today as part of the platform’s first Tudum event.

Otis and Maeve will return, alongside Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Adam (Connor Swindells), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Cal (Dua Saleh), Ola (Patricia Allison), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), and others. It is unclear whether Girls’ Jemima Kirke, who plays Headmistress Hope Haddon, will also return.

Butterfield earlier told Digital Spy the show has a ‘relatively simple story… obviously we’re in college, so there’s that time constraint. I don’t think this show would ever go for 10 seasons. But I don’t know… I don’t think it needs more than four or five [seasons]’.

Netflix

Casting director Lauren Evans also told Metro she was hoping ‘it goes beyond three… and four and five [seasons]. As long as people want it, as long as the stories are there to tell’.

Sex Education’s third season is available to stream now. Its fourth season will hit Netflix in late 2022.