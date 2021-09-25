unilad
Advert

Sex Education Season 4 Confirmed For 2022

by : Cameron Frew on : 25 Sep 2021 17:49
Netflix Drops Teaser Photos Of Sex Education Season 3 And Fans Are All Asking The Same ThingNetflix

Sex Education will return for a fourth season next year, Netflix has confirmed. 

The randy, sex-positive series first debuted on the streaming platform back in 2019. It was an instant smash-hit, thanks in part to its brilliant casting – Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn was an inspired choice – and progressive writing.

Advert

The latest season took things further, digging more into LGBTQ+ relationships, a fiendish villain in the new headteacher, and, of course, torturing us with ‘will they, won’t they’ dynamic between Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey). Don’t worry, no spoilers here.

Sex Education‘s fourth season will hit Netflix next year, announced today as part of the platform’s first Tudum event.

Otis and Maeve will return, alongside Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Adam (Connor Swindells), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), Cal (Dua Saleh), Ola (Patricia Allison), Lily (Tanya Reynolds), Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), and others. It is unclear whether Girls’ Jemima Kirke, who plays Headmistress Hope Haddon, will also return.

Advert

Butterfield earlier told Digital Spy the show has a ‘relatively simple story… obviously we’re in college, so there’s that time constraint. I don’t think this show would ever go for 10 seasons. But I don’t know… I don’t think it needs more than four or five [seasons]’.

Sex Education will return for season four. (Netflix)Netflix

Casting director Lauren Evans also told Metro she was hoping ‘it goes beyond three… and four and five [seasons]. As long as people want it, as long as the stories are there to tell’.

Advert

Sex Education’s third season is available to stream now. Its fourth season will hit Netflix in late 2022.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Laurence Fox Claims He Is ‘Uncancelled’ As He Lands Unexpected Role In New Film
Film and TV

Laurence Fox Claims He Is ‘Uncancelled’ As He Lands Unexpected Role In New Film

Sabina Nessa: Police Say Teacher Was Murdered On Five-Minute Walk To Meet A Friend
News

Sabina Nessa: Police Say Teacher Was Murdered On Five-Minute Walk To Meet A Friend

Sabina Nessa: Vigil To Be Held For Teacher Who Was Discovered Murdered In A Park
News

Sabina Nessa: Vigil To Be Held For Teacher Who Was Discovered Murdered In A Park

Mother Tricks Daughters Into Believing They’ll Turn Into An Octopus For Stealing Brownies
Viral

Mother Tricks Daughters Into Believing They’ll Turn Into An Octopus For Stealing Brownies

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Film and TV, Netflix, Sex Education

Credits

Digital Spy and 1 other

  1. Digital Spy

    Sex Education's Asa Butterfield on Otis and Maeve, *that* montage and his season three hopes

  2. Metro

    Sex Education season 3: Costume designer teases ‘massive’ ending that could lead to ‘interesting’ fourth series

 