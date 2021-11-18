Sex Education Season 4 To Feature Programme’s First Trans Couple

Netflix

The fourth season of Netflix’s Sex Education will feature the show’s first trans couple.

The third season of hit show Sex Education was released onto Netflix back in September to great acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

Still going strong after three seasons, it was never really in doubt that Netflix would commission a fourth outing to give audiences more of the characters and comedy they love.

Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee Gibbs in the hit show, told the Radio Times that she believes the popular show is ‘closer now to ending’ as the students of Moordale secondary school enter their final year of education, though that doesn’t necessarily mean season four will be the last the series has to offer.

However, fans got a glimpse of what to expect from season four after a casting call revealed the show will introduce transgender couple Abbi and Kent.

Per the Metro, the casting call describes Abbi and Kent as ‘couple goals’ and ‘the ultimate power couple’, and the producers are willing to hear from anyone who fits the bill whether they have previous acting experience or not.

Abbi is described as a young trans woman with a ’90s Winona Ryder vibe’, who has had a difficult relationship with her family and faith since coming out. Meanwhile, ‘goofy’ Kent is a bit more reserved than his girlfriend, remaining ‘quietly confident’ during his final year at college.

Having usually released at the rate of a season a year, it would be reasonable to predict that season four of Sex Education could release on Netflix in late 2022.

However, since the casting call says actors for Abbi and Kent will be needed from April to November next year, it’s possible that fans could have to wait until 2023 to see season four.