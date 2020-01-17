Sex Education Season Two Has 100% On Rotten Tomatoes

Sex Educations Season 2 Has 100% On Rotten Tomatoes Netflix

Sex Education season two has only been on Netflix for a mere few hours, and it has already bagged some stellar reviews.

The teenage angst-ridden British comedy has received an impressive 100% rating on reviewing site Rotten Tomatoes (at the time of writing), following its debut on the streaming service this morning, January 17.

Sex Education season two sees Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) and Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa) return for more awkward NSFW conversations about unwanted erections, chlamydia and anal sex.

Watch the teaser trailer here:

The critics consensus for the second instalment reads:

Hilarious and heartfelt, Sex Education’s sophomore season definitely has more going on, but it treats each new subject with care and is careful to keep the show moving forward and let its characters grow.

What a review.

As per the show’s synopsis, season two will see Otis attempting to master his newly discovered sexual urges in a bid to progress in his relationship with girlfriend Ola Nyman (Patricia Allison), while also attempting to handle his now strained relationship with Maeve.

Moordale Secondary School is in the midst of a chlamydia outbreak, leaving dozens of students seeking out better sex education and wisdom from Otis, while the arrival of some new kids threatens to disrupt the status quo.

All eight episodes of the new series are now available to view on the streaming service, along with the first series if you fancy a refresher before embarking on season two.

Season one saw socially awkward Otis and Maeve following in Otis’s mum Jean’s (Gillian Anderson) footsteps as they set up a sex advice clinic for struggling and confused teens at school to capitalise on Otis’s unusual talent for giving out sex advice – a skill he’s managed to develop despite being entirely inexperienced himself.

The pair somehow manage to help their fellow students discover what they like in the bedroom, how to approach same-sex relationships and how to deal with the effects of three Viagra pills, among many, many other issues.

His Dark Materials star Anne-Marie Duff joined the cast for season two, as Maeve’s recovering addict mother Erin, while Sami Outabali made his English debut as Rahim, a student who catches the eyes of the entire school, before becoming a new love interest for Eric.

Sex Education season two is available to stream on Netflix now.