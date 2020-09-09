Sex Education Series Three Is Officially In Production Netflix

Get your parents out of the room and get ready to cringe, because the third series of Sex Education is officially in production!

Fans of the show will remember that series two left us on a number of cliffhangers, and as the coronavirus outbreak caused many productions to come to a halt, it was unclear when those loose ends would be resolved.

Thankfully it seems like we might not have to wait too much longer to find out what’s in store for the characters, as the stars of the show have confirmed that series three is now underway.

Check out the announcement here:

Netflix’s announcement video opened with Gillian Anderson, who plays Otis’s mum and sex therapist Jean Milburn in the show, saying she was ‘preparing’ for the new series but that she still had ‘lockdown hair’.

Other cast members, including Asa Butterfield (Otis), Connor Swindells (Adam) and Tanya Reynolds (Lily) also showed off their preparations, with Asa donning his face mask and grabbing his board games before heading to set.

Sex Education Netflix

The video teases possible spoilers as we see Chaneil Kular (Anwar) making a mould of his face and Gillian stuffing a pillow under her shirt to portray a heavily pregnant Jean, before Alistair Petrie (Mr Groff) throws a makeshift script, his toothbrush and a whole host of chocolate into a suitcase.

The third series had been expected to begin production in April, but shutdowns meant it had to be pushed back. With no release date having yet been revealed, it’s unclear whether the delay will have a knock-on effect for its arrival on Netflix, which usually occurs in January.

Either way, I’m sure the new series will be worth waiting for!