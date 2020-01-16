Sex Education Series Two Is Now Streaming On Netflix Netflix

Get ready for more teenage angst and awkward sex chats, because season two of the eagerly anticipated Sex Education is available to stream on Netflix now.

The British teen comedy will see the return of so called sex gurus Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and his friend Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) as they delve further into the fairly NSFW topics like unwanted erections, chlamydia and anal sex.

A teaser trailer for the new season hinted at Otis losing his virginity, his best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) meeting a sexy new French love interest, and Maeve trying to get back into the school.

Check out the new trailer for it here:

All eight episodes of the brand new series are now available to view on the streaming service, along with the existing series one if you fancy refreshing your mind before embarking on season two.

Season one saw socially awkward Otis and Maeve following in Otis’ mum Jean’s (Gillian Anderson) footsteps as they set up a sex advice clinic for struggling and confused teens at school, in order to capitalise on Otis’ unusual talent for giving out sex advice – a skill he’s managed to develop despite being entirely inexperienced himself.

The pair somehow manage to help their fellow students discover what they like in the bedroom, how to approach same-sex relationships and how to deal with the effects of three Viagra pills, among many, many other issues.

After helping out everyone else in the first season, Otis will have to put his own advice to practise in season two, as he attempts to master his newly-discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend, Ola (Patricia Allison).

Sex Education season 2 Netflix

His Dark Materials star Anne-Marie Duff joins the cast for season two, as Maeve’s recovering addict mother Erin.

Speaking of her new co-star, Emma Mackey told Metro:

As soon as I found out she was playing my mom I welled up a little bit, I’m not going to lie. She’s amazing, she’s just like, the most incredible woman and she’s so sensitive and profound and works really hard and crafted this amazing character so all I had to do is just react off her.

Also joining the cast is Sami Outabali, who is making is English debut as Rahim, who catches the entire school’s eyes before becoming a new love interest for Eric.

Sex Education season two is available to stream on Netflix now.