Sex Education Star Asa Butterfield Says Otis Is ‘More Sassy’ But Still ‘Tragically Awkward’ In Season 3

Sex Sex Education Star Asa Butterfield Says Otis Is 'More Sassy' But Still 'Tragically Awkward' In Season 3season 3 Netflix

Sex Education is one of Netflix’s most-beloved shows, and it seems that the characters are coming back with a bit more confidence in season three.

The comedy and drama of Sex Education has kept viewers invested over the course of two seasons, and many are excited about the upcoming third season. Asa Butterfield has talked about how his character, Otis, changed in an eventful season two, and how this characterisation will continue in the new episodes.

Advert 10

In an interview with The Guardian, the actor also touched on where the third season would start from.

Sex Education Forced To Take Down Massive Ad In Madrid Netflix

Butterfield told The Guardian about Otis and the situation in season three:

There’s a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger, Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too.

Advert 10

Many will be pleased that the character is staying the same, and will be interested to see how things developed after the cliffhanger of season two. Butterfield was also keen to dispel one rumour that has surrounded the production of the new season.

The actor explained that Otis will not be sporting a moustache in the upcoming season:

We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a moustache. I can exclusively reveal it’s not real. It’s a stunt ‘tache and thankfully it doesn’t last the whole season. I don’t think anyone could bear looking at that thing for long.

Sex Educations Season 2 Has 100% On Rotten Tomatoes Netflix

Advert 10

In this sense, it seems that Otis will largely be the same, and not be transformed into a Burt Reynolds-type character. With the same look and only slightly more sass, it appears that Sex Education will continue to work with its established dynamics in the new season.

Discussing the return to filming, the actor stated that they have a newfound appreciation for being able to work after the delayed productions of 2020.

Butterfield reflected:

It’s something of a miracle being back on set. When we started, it was a bit like being let out of prison. It was the first time anyone had been in a big group of people for months and we were all overexcited. We’ve slipped into the rhythm of the new normal now. To work is a blessing. I won’t take it for granted again.

Advert 10

Let’s hope that the rejuvenated creative team can deliver another entertaining and shocking season when it is released.